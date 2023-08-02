The Natural Capital Opportunity

Trucost’s research for the TEEB for Business Coalition, Natural Capital at Risk, estimates the environmental externalities of business are costing the global economy around $7.3 trillion a year, equivalent to China's GDP in 2011.

Wheat farming in Northern Africa has a natural capital cost of water that is thirty times greater than in Eastern Asia.

Cattle ranching and farming in Southern Asia has a natural capital cost of land use that is sixteen times greater than in Northern America.