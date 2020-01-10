Multichannel Market Overview Of Post-Soviet Countries

Whereas the Belarusian pay TV market is dynamic and highly developed, Kazakhstan lacks competition but has substantial growth potential. Ukraine and Moldova have low pay TV penetration due to low consumer purchasing power.
With 3.8 million TV households, the Belarusian multichannel market is constantly growing. The 5.7% increase in subscriber numbers in 2018 brought the market to 3.8 million multichannel households, a high pay TV penetration of 96.8%. The market produces monthly ARPU of $4.41, which is the lowest among these four markets.
Kazakhstan's multichannel market has the potential to grow, as only 35.4% of more than 5 million TV households subscribed to multichannel services as of 2018. The potential of the country's pay TV market, with 1.8 million subs, seems to be restricted by lack of competition. There is only one IPTV provider, incumbent Kazakhtelecom, with 770,000 subs in 2018. Direct-to-home is available from OTAU TV and Alma TV, the latter of which also dominates the cable market. Those three operators control nearly the whole market.
The tiny Moldovan multichannel market is developing slowly. The 1.8% increase in subscribers in 2018 brought the market to 330,000 million households, a pay TV penetration of 27.9%. Despite the low penetration, pay TV has limited potential to grow, as Moldova is Europe's poorest country in terms of GDP per capita.
With 16.3 million TV households, the Ukrainian multichannel market has been declining since 2014, despite the very low penetration of 15.7% in 2018. Ukraine is Europe's second-poorest country in terms of GDP per capita, after Moldova. However the size of the country and extremely low pay TV penetration should bring some growth in the near future.
