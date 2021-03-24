After surging to an almost nine-year high at end-2020, S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index retreated in January, as decreases in financings, initial resources and project milestones were offset by a rise in drill results.
Mining Exploration Insights – February 2021
Essential Metals & Mining Insights – February 2021
Top electric vehicle markets dominate lithium-ion battery capacity growth
Message in a (Word)Cloud
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - January 2021
Mining Exploration Insights – February 2021
- Theme Metals
- Segment Corporations
- Theme
- Metals
- Segment
- Corporations