This large global bank serves customers in over 150 markets worldwide. It follows an advanced internal ratings-based approach (AIRB) to credit risk management, to determine capital requirements and to cover potential loan losses. Under AIRB, the bank can use its own quantitative models to estimate probability of default (PD), exposure at default (EAD), and loss given default (LGD) if it meets certain regulatory requirements that demonstrate the use of a sophisticated approach. The Asia-based credit risk modelling team is responsible for assessing risk in all markets served by the bank. Team members need access to an extensive database of the credit ratings performance of companies and securitized transactions to calibrate and benchmark their internal assessments, in order to minimize exposures using the AIRB approach.
Minimizing Credit Risk at a Large Global Bank
