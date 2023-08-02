Mandatory carbon reporting

The UK Environment Department's report to Parliament on the contribution of reporting greenhouse gas emissions to the UK meeting its climate change objectives concludes: Evidence shows that measuring and reporting is an important part of GHG management. The report clarifies: "All of the research highlights the importance of reporting as part of the overall approach for companies to better manage their environmental outcomes."
S&P Global Market IntelligenceDiscover more about S&P Global’s offerings
Investor RelationsProduct Login