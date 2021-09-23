 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/managing-credit-risk-during-the-covid-19-crisis-and-recovery-phase-in-europe content esgSubNav
In This List
Blog

Managing Credit Risk During the COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Phase in Europe
Podcast

Street Talk Episode 78: The case to build deposits in a market flush with cash

Podcast

Street Talk Episode 79: More attractive premiums for bank M&A targets coming

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: June Edition, Part - 2

Blog

Insight Weekly: Fed's policy stance; overdrafts under scrutiny; energy stocks rally


Managing Credit Risk During the COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Phase in Europe

Over the past year, the European banking industry has been impacted by volatile market conditions, deteriorating quality of credit risk and business continuity challenges. This has triggered banks to move more quickly to build real-time data and analytics into their credit-decision engines, according to panellists at the European Banking Federation and S&P Global Market Intelligence’s most recent “Banking Essentials” webinar.

10 Key Takeaways

  1. The credit risk deterioration due to the pandemic diverged among European countries
  2. Market-based credit risk indicators show that a robust recovery is underway
  3. European companies are still struggling with short-term liquidity
  4. There have been major challenges in assessing the credit quality of portfolios during the Covid-19 crisis
  5. Credit models developed before Covid-19 are still fit for purpose
  6. Support has created a moment of calmness
  7. Financial distress may be temporary
  8. Conventional metrics are not sufficient
  9. There are options for banks to deal with sour assets
  10. There is an impasse in the NPL market
  • Download the full report

Managing Credit Risk During the COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Phase in Europe

Click Here
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo