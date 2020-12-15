LCD Monthly What lies ahead for the leveraged finance markets in 2021
2021 Leveraged Loan Survey: Defaults edge higher; credit quality a concern
CUSIP Requests Slow in November as Municipal Volumes Cut in Half
CUSIP Requests for Municipal Securities Continue to Rise
How do you look out for potential financial or accounting anomalies?
LCD Monthly What lies ahead for the leveraged finance markets in 2021
Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, LCD brings you the latest news, research and data on the leveraged finance market via our monthly newsletter, the LCD Monthly.
In our December 2020 edition, we share our 2021 outlooks for the CLO, distressed and primary loan markets.
We also highlight the sentiments of leveraged finance market participants with the recap and infographic of our latest loan market survey.