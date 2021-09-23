 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/lcd-monthly-us-leveraged-finance-market-tops-3-trillion-in-size content esgSubNav


LCD Monthly: US leveraged finance market tops $3 trillion in size

Highlights

Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, LCD brings you the latest news, research and data on the leveraged finance market via our monthly newsletter, the LCD Monthly.

This month, our experts look over the in-depth ELFA survey of investors and its findings.

Backed by 20+ years of exclusive data, Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD) brings you the latest news and research on the leveraged finance markets. This is a monthly newsletter that brings you select LCD news, trend stories, and data snapshots.

