The year 2021 was an unprecedented one for the global leveraged loan markets, which saw many quarterly records broken, low default rates, heated CLO markets driving demand.
In this report we recap key events in detail that took place in 2021 and share our outlook on various segments in 2022:
- CLO market goes out with a bang
- The last days of Libor
- ESG gains global market share
- High yield: Decrescendo
- US Leveraged Loan 2022 Outlook
- US CLO 2022 Outlook
- European Leveraged Loan 2022 Outlook
LCD Leveraged Finance 2021 Review & 2022 Outlook
Access Report