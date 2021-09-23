 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/june-2021-leveraged-finance-market-analysis-as-secondary-yields-flirt-with-record-lows-riskiest-loans-outperform-in-june content esgSubNav

June 2021 Leveraged Finance Market Analysis: As secondary yields flirt with record lows, riskiest loans outperform in June

The U.S. leveraged loan secondary market softened in June amid a busy slate of new issues, one that produced the highest volume of M&A-related loans in 17 months. While gains in most corners of the market lost steam, the riskiest loans outperformed yet again. And investors continue to turn to lower-rated assets in search of yield amid still-favorable financing conditions and an improved economic outlook, as secondary loan yields flirt with record lows.

