Investors' Views of the Industry Today & the Outlook for Tomorrow

Webinar Replay: Investor’ Views of the Industry Today & the Outlook for Tomorrow

Recent quarters have witnessed strong growth for banks, but many in the banking community fear this may come to an abrupt end. Already bankers are beginning to experience headwinds with falling valuations. Some fear these headwinds may yet turn into a hurricane. For some, battening down the hatches in preparation involves the strategic withdrawal from certain risky sectors, for others, it is about investing for the future. Meanwhile, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), always a key signal of economic activity, remain buoyant.

A pleasant beach. Sun shining overhead; not a cloud to be seen. Investors like to present the complexities of the investment landscape with such climactic analogies to depict the calmness or otherwise in the markets. But, if that analogy sounds dangerously complacent, wait for it. There’s reason to believe that a gentle breeze may yet turn into a full-scale hurricane.

“Something is coming, and it's starting to show up…it may hit, and it may be hard”. This remark by Sally Pope Davis, Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs, set the opening scene at the recent S&P Global Market Intelligence Community Bankers Conference.

The event was chaired by S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Analyst, Nathan Stovall, and brought together contributions from Matt Kelly, Director at Jacobs Asset Management, Joe Regan, Director at Piper Sandler, and Sally Pope Davis from Goldman Sachs.

The trouble for investors, is when and where the hurricane may strike. On the face of it, the outlook remains sunny: banks' earnings and loan growth are improving. We've recently had mid-quarter updates where banks are reporting a rise in their margin outlook. Even fair-weather asset classes, like real estate, where rate changes can bring about swift and punishing cuts to valuations, are yet to witness any darkening clouds.

At the very least, should such a metaphorical hurricane hit the markets, defenses are more robust now than they were 15 years ago, the time of the last great financial crash. Asset quality is generally better, lessons have been learned about the overconcentration of capital, and the banking sector has been largely de-risked since 2007, with much of that risk transitioning to alternative asset classes, private credit, and venture capitalists.

Investing in fintech

For many banks, battening down the hatches involves the strategic withdrawal from certain risky sectors. For others, it is about investing and actively preparing for the future through the integration of fintech.

Matt Kelly, Director at Jacobs Asset Management, a firm that recently partnered with Fintop Capital to invest on behalf of banks in the fintech sector, is seeing a huge appetite for investment as banks clamor to integrate and capitalize on new efficiency-driving, opportunity-creating technologies and services, such as banking-as-a-service, or BaaS for short.

While the appetite among banks to integrate new technological innovations is unquestionably there, Matt reports, there remains caution and often a poor understanding of how these new technologies can be best integrated. This is something the fund is helping to overcome in its role as a matchmaker between banks and fintech firms. So far, their success has been impressive.

One initiative, bringing together a collection of 75 private and public banks to launch a new debit card has accumulated in the region of $50 billion to $75 billion worth of deposits with Matt estimating that number could rise to $1 trillion over the next five years, representing, in his words, “seven or eight percent of total U.S. deposits.”

M&A still buoyant

M&A, always a useful barometer for market health and activity, and a key revenue generator for banks, has seen robust activity in recent months. This is according to Joe Regan, Director at investment bank Piper Sandler. He reports there were over 13 bank M&A transactions that were valued at more than $1 billion last year, and according to him, that’s double the typical level of recent years.

The same historical impetus to engage in M&A activity remains as salient today as in the past, an impetus neatly captured in the acronym SLEDS, standing for scale, liquidity, earnings, diversification, and succession. Yet, while the rationale for M&A remains in place, the ability to successfully implement it is being eroded.

Joe Regan states, “the two most important ingredients to successful execution in M&A is pricing and certainty of closing, and both of those are tough right now”.

Most banks acquire other banks with their public stock currencies, so with their stocks down, their purchasing power is diminished. What’s more, with stock prices now fluctuating up and down, a sales premium can disappear almost overnight, giving rise to a bizarre yet not impossible situation where a board convenes for an M&A sign-off with no clear sense of the precise gains involved.

Add to that additional headaches brought about by purchase accounting stemming from a requirement to find consensus on a seller's tangible common, made more challenging where rates have gone up, and there are a host of challenges attached to finding an agreed fair price.

M&A deals also take time, of course, often taking 4-6 months to put into effect. With markets as volatile as they currently are, closing can become a matter of hope as much as preparation and planning.

Is this going to put the dampeners on M&A activity? Probably not, but it may slow it down. As Joe puts it, “when there are accidents ahead, everyone slows down. People don't speed up, right?” By and large, M&A deals are continuing to close in the US. It’s just taking a little longer.