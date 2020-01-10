 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/investment-needed-cut-carbon-schools content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Investment needed to cut carbon in schools

ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors

This is How High-Yield Managers Are Addressing ESG

Q&A Credit Risk Perspectives Series: Navigating Climate Scenario Analysis

ESG high yield indexes outperformed amid the pandemic but do they guarantee alpha


Investment needed to cut carbon in schools

Highlights

Local authorities to be made responsible for emissions from schools under the Carbon Reduction Commitment Energy Efficiency Scheme (CRC).

UK Government plans to scrap investment in refurbishing schools could force local authorities to spend money on carbon permits and penalties instead of energy efficiency in buildings.

Local authorities will be responsible for emissions from schools under the Carbon Reduction Commitment Energy Efficiency Scheme (CRC). They will need to purchase an allowance at £12 for each energy-related tonne of carbon dioxide emitted from April 2011. Organisations that improve energy efficiency through cost-effective measures such as low-energy lighting and thermal insulation could cut CO2 emissions, as well as energy and carbon costs. However, the Government announced this month that it was ending a Building Schools for the Future programme, which spends up to £3 billion of capital investment annually on measures including energy efficiency to reduce emissions. The budget cuts could see taxpayers' money recycled to private companies that reduce their emissions and are ranked higher than schools in a performance league table.