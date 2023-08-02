Institutional investor interest in linking carbon and financial performance is a global phenomenon

On July 25, we hosted Julie Fox Gorte of Pax World Funds and Sonal Mahida at the UN-backed Principles of Responsible Investment in a lively webinar discussion about how investors are addressing carbon risk in their portfolios.Julie shared her motivations for commissioning Trucost to footprint the Global Environmental Markets fund: “Many companies do not report emissions, which frustrates investors wishing to manage the carbon risks in their portfolio,” she said. As a result, Pax was able to “begin the process of managing the carbon risk” in its portfolio. Trucost recently published a case study on this work. Sonal said that, at a global level in the most recent reporting season, the PRI has seen growth in integrating responsible investment from asset owners and managers, with “77% (118) asset owners that completed the SAM module [manager selection, appointment and monitoring] consider RI in some way in SAM of investment managers”. The insights shared by these two experts are part of a growing trend we’ve seen at Trucost across market participants and regions to manage carbon liabilities in direct investments and decisions of external managers. In 2014 alone, we at Trucost have seen a dramatic increase in investor interest in climate and carbon performance of investments. Our clients include the largest institutional investors in North America, Europe, Africa and Australia. They are also some of the founding members of the Global Investor Coalition on Climate Change, which represents over $14 trillion in support of a global dialogue on international policy and investment practice related to climate change. Among the Coalition’s members, several of our clients have looked at the carbon performance of their holdings and used the insights to offer new products, integrating carbon risk into decision-making and engaging high-risk firms that are not managing carbon. For example:
- UniSuper, a pension fund based in Australia with $37bn under management, will offer a fossil free option in response to “high levels of member feedback”
- ERAFP, a pension fund based in France with over $20bn under management, disclosed holdings that have 19% lower carbon exposure than benchmark
- CalSTRS, a pension fund based in the USA with $160bn under management, engaged the highest emitting firms that do not disclose on carbon risk reporting and energy efficiency