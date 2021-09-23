According to the S&P Global Ratings Industry Top Trends Midyear 2021 Report for the European and North American regions, recovery is taking shape in several ways for TMT:
- Technology demand is leading to positive rating actions as hardware sales recover quicker than expected and global IT spending forecast has increased
- Media is ready to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror with an accelerating shift to digital and advertising sectors rebounding
- Telecommunications is having a stable recovery in Europe, but is facing challenges in North America as remote working benefits subside and asset sales increase
Download the report to learn more about the recovery and key risks for the TMT sector.
Industry Top Trends: Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) Midyear 2021 Update
