Independent Networks Gain Little Traction On Virtual Multichannel Services

With a lack of carriage on virtual multichannel services, most independent cable networks are likely to face a challenging future as the traditional subscriber universe continues to shrink.

Virtual multichannel operators have been shuffling their channel lineups in order to come up with the most optimal network bundles to deliver profit and low subscriber churn. The experimentation has mostly resulted in bigger packages and higher monthly fees, although these services are still relatively cheaper compared to most traditional pay TV bundles. Amid all the channel lineup changes, however, there seems to be little demand for the inclusion of independent cable networks.

An analysis of channel lineups offered by virtual multichannel services shows that the majority of independent cable networks we tracked were only available as part of add-on packages instead of the base packages. Among the services, Philo's 58-channel package carries the highest number of independent cable networks. The most widely distributed networks across services include Crown Media Holdings Inc.-owned Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Click here for a spreadsheet detailing select independent network carriage on major virtual multichannel packages.

Networks like Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, with cheap license fees and relatively high ratings, continue to be attractive to multichannel operators. INSP is another example of an independent network that might offer an appealing value proposition for operators. It is a free channel with an average 24-hour television household delivery of 312,000 in 2018, according to Nielsen Media Research Inc.

Unlike the Hallmark networks, INSP has not had much luck gaining carriage on virtual multichannel services and is only available as part of an add-on package offered by fuboTV Inc. This is not a good outlook for the rest of the low-rated independent cable networks, considering their lack of negotiating leverage with pay TV providers amid the ongoing contraction of the traditional multichannel subscriber universe.

The effects of cord cutting and cord shaving continue to weigh heavily on traditional multichannel operators as consumers gain access to high-value content across a growing number of video entertainment options. Over the last decade, multichannel subscribers have dropped from over 100 million to 90.0 million in 2018, equal to a negative compound annual growth rate of 1.3%.

During this period, some of the cable networks that showed significant traction — although from a small subscriber base — include independently owned networks like BabyFirstTV and R&R TV, with CAGRs of 58.3% and 41.3%, respectively.

Click here for a spreadsheet that shows our tracking of all the basic cable networks over the past decade, sorted by 2017-2018 % change.

However, the overall traditional multichannel subscriber decline is expected to accelerate in light of the cord-cutting and cord-shaving trends. The upcoming launches of direct-to-consumer streaming services from major media players like Walt Disney Co., AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia, Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal and tech giant Apple Inc. will also contribute to the further fragmentation of the video market. Kagan projects traditional multichannel subs to drop from 85.6 million in 2019 to 73.6 million in 2023, a CAGR decline of 3.7%.

Adding consumers that migrated to virtual multichannel services like DISH Network Corp.'s Sling TV, AT&T Inc.'s DIRECTV NOW and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube TV helps mitigate some of the sub declines. A combined universe of traditional and virtual multichannel subscribers is projected to drop from 95.0 million in 2019 to 84.5 million in 2023, equal to a lower compound annual decline of 2.1% per year.

In the last five years, the fastest-growing cable networks were niche channels like Comedy.TV, SEC Network, ASPiRE, Justice Centraland Antena 3, growing their subscriber base at a CAGR of 18% to 31%. However, with little demand for these networks on virtual multichannel services, we expect growth to taper off.