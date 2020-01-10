 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/impact-of-covid-19-on-us-video-entertainment-trends content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Impact of COVID 19 on US Video Entertainment Trends

COVID-19 Impact Will Shrink Number Of New US Smart City Projects

Poland's Broadband Revs Shot Up 40% In '18-'19 With Rising Speeds

Broadband-Only Homes Near 30% of U.S. Households in Q2'20

Diversity and Inclusion in IT – Plenty of Positive Intent, but a Long Way to Go...


Impact of COVID 19 on US Video Entertainment Trends

The COVID-19 health crisis and subsequent downturn in the U.S. economy may accelerate existing video entertainment trends, such as the shift to greater use of online video services and continued video cord-cutting. As the chart below illustrates, consumers at all income levels are viewing more free, ad-based online video programming, a trend that may be here to stay.

This article and its accompanying PowerPoint data present survey results and analysis related to these market trends, collected from Kagan's current and historical U.S. Consumer Insights surveys, as well as our coronavirus U.S. flash consumer survey, completed in March 2020.

SNL Image

Download Survey Results & Analysis
Click here

Data presented in this article was collected from Kagan's U.S. coronavirus flash survey conducted during March 2020. The survey consisted of 1,000 internet adults, with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 ppts at the 95% confidence level. Percentages are rounded up to the nearest whole number. Survey data should only be used to identify general market characteristics and directional trends.

For more information about the terms of access to the raw data underlying this survey, please contact support.mi@spglobal.com.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Consumer Insights is a regular feature from Kagan, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering, providing exclusive research and commentary.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo