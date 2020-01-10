Impact of COVID 19 on US Video Entertainment Trends

The COVID-19 health crisis and subsequent downturn in the U.S. economy may accelerate existing video entertainment trends, such as the shift to greater use of online video services and continued video cord-cutting. As the chart below illustrates, consumers at all income levels are viewing more free, ad-based online video programming, a trend that may be here to stay.
This article and its accompanying PowerPoint data present survey results and analysis related to these market trends, collected from Kagan's current and historical U.S. Consumer Insights surveys, as well as our coronavirus U.S. flash consumer survey, completed in March 2020.
Download Survey Results & AnalysisClick here
Data presented in this article was collected from Kagan's U.S. coronavirus flash survey conducted during March 2020. The survey consisted of 1,000 internet adults, with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 ppts at the 95% confidence level. Percentages are rounded up to the nearest whole number. Survey data should only be used to identify general market characteristics and directional trends.
For more information about the terms of access to the raw data underlying this survey, please contact support.mi@spglobal.com.
READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.
Consumer Insights is a regular feature from Kagan, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering, providing exclusive research and commentary.
This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.