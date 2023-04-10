How to Adapt to Digital Disruption in Financial Services: Driving change through digital experiences and flexible data delivery

About the session

This event was a webinar discussing the adaptation to digital disruption in financial services. The session covered the evolution of digital technology in the financial sector, how client demands are evolving, and the future of the industry with a focus on sustainability and AI. The webinar also demonstrated various digital tools and platforms used in financial services.

Digital experiences are fundamental to the evolving financial services landscape

In a recent webinar, which emphasized the importance of integrating digital experiences into financial services, our panelists emphasized that the evolving dynamics of client needs and the increasing demand for personalized content are shaping the future of the industry.

Hannah Kattermann, Head of Strategy and Growth for Fincentric shared her insights on why many financial institutions choose to partner with them. She pointed out that their combination of expertise in financial data, design, and technology helps clients to overcome many of the challenges they face. "We understand that aggregating disparate financial data, maintaining the dynamic nature of those data sets, and then ultimately visualizing that financial data on a web or mobile experience can be extraordinarily difficult. That's why we are committed to providing our clients with the best solutions," Kattermann said.

Thomas Mason, a Research Analyst for S&P Global Market Intelligence, echoed Kattermann's thoughts, stating that the emergence of new tech solutions and changing client needs are driving the digital disruption in financial services. "As an enthusiastic participant in this industry, I am eager to learn about all the latest tech that my very talented colleagues are working on and how client needs keep changing," Mason said.

Advanced charting technology is central to data visualization and understanding financial data

ChartIQ is leading the industry with critical advancements in charting technology that revolutionize the way we visualize and interact with financial data. Users benefit from greater personalization and a deeper understanding of individual securities and the market.

Eugene Sorenson, Head of ChartIQ, shared with us the history of ChartIQ and how it advanced the digital transformation with using web technology to render graphics, which were previously only available on legacy installed applications. He highlighted how ChartIQ enables firms to meet the ever-growing demand for personalized digital solutions. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of finding the story within the data, made possible by advanced web graphics technology.

Our Head of Analytical Platforms & Solutions, Teddy Kahn, also joined in on the discussion. He spoke about the changing digital needs of clients and how S&P Global Market Intelligence is responding to those needs. He shared exciting news about the utilization of Marketplace Workbench and how clients are moving to the cloud and embracing visualizations.

AI and machine learning have a significant role in financial services

The panel unanimously agreed that AI and machine learning are crucial in the financial services sector. Their valuable insights revealed how these technologies can revolutionize data discovery, comprehension, and visualization, which are vital components of the industry.

Teddy Kahn emphasized that AI has already played a significant role in financial services and will continue to do so in the future. Regardless of where the industry is in its journey, it must have the flexibility and capability to consume and deal with data in diverse ways. His words resonated with the audience.

Hannah Kattermann went onto share how AI is being utilized in the retail investor space and the compliance considerations that come with it. She explained how Fincentric is leveraging AI to gain new metadata insights across research reports and other text-based models. This is particularly relevant within the self-directed retail advisory space and her insights have truly broadened our perspective.

Overall, the discussion was inspiring, and we can't wait to see how AI and machine learning will continue to shape the financial services sector in the future.

Learn more about ChartIQ or Fincentric.