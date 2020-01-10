 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/highwater-global-fund-chooses-trucost-data content
Highwater Global Fund chooses Trucost data

Highlights

Trucost provides company specific carbon and environmental data to assist Highwater Global Fund with their unique environmental and social research process.

Highwater Global Fund, a leading environmental and social global public equity fund, has chosen Trucost as a data partner.

The Highwater research process utilizes Trucost data for scoring a company against a series of key criteria ranging from material handling to customer satisfaction to water use. Trucost will be providing company specific carbon and environmental data to assist Highwater with their unique environmental and social research process. Paul Hawken, sustainable business leader and founder of Highwater comments: "Trucost provides an unparalleled data source for the Highwater Global Fund to analyze our companies' behaviour in regards to natural resource use, climate change responsiveness, waste handling and water conservation." The Highwater Global Fund is a unique global equity fund investing in companies that provide solutions to environmental and social challenges. The Highwater Research team identifies and analyzes responsible companies whose products, services, and business activities are beneficial to society and address the salient environmental and social issues of our time. The investment team identifies growth themes globally and locally, selecting companies bottom up based upon extensive fundamental analysis. Investments are made opportunistically, diversified across geographies, market capitalizations and sectors. The investment horizon is medium to long term with portfolio positions averaging between 30 and 40 holdings. Highwater Research, an independent research firm, was established by Paul Hawken, to promote a methodology for rating corporate, social and environmental behavior.