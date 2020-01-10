Highwater Global Fund, a leading environmental and social global public equity fund, has chosen Trucost as a data partner.
Highwater Global Fund chooses Trucost data
ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors
This is How High-Yield Managers Are Addressing ESG
Q&A Credit Risk Perspectives Series: Navigating Climate Scenario Analysis
ESG high yield indexes outperformed amid the pandemic but do they guarantee alpha
Highwater Global Fund chooses Trucost data
- Author Lauren Smart
- Theme ESG
- Tags ESG Analysis
Trucost provides company specific carbon and environmental data to assist Highwater Global Fund with their unique environmental and social research process.
- Author
- Lauren Smart
- Theme
- ESG
- Tags
- ESG Analysis