Oil and coal prices have risen by 14-20% over the past 12 months, driving up energy costs for most businesses. Trucost data on likely oil and coal consumption by FTSE 350 companies show financial risk from volatile energy prices varies dramatically in sectors including Food & Beverage and Travel & Leisure.
High street businesses exposed to rising energy costs
Trucost applied World Bank commodity prices to data on estimated coal and oil use in the operations and supply chains of companies in the FTSE 350 Index in 2009/10. Findings show that costs for the carbon-intensive fossil fuels could amount to almost US$350 billion across the Index.
