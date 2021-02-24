Growing Demand For 4K Content Needs Faster Networks: Mexico's Convergencia Show

The growing need for faster and more resilient cable and fiber optics networks to deal with growing bandwidth demand for HD video streaming traffic and applications such as online video gaming was high in the priorities of network solutions developers and industry players in Mexico's 2019 edition of multichannel and broadband fair Convergencia Show. Authorities and regulators, on the other hand, focused on the need to widen access to broadband for lower-income and remote rural areas of the country, as well as on preparing for the arrival of 5G wireless connectivity.

During the four-day event in Mexico City, network developers insisted on the need for cable operators to quicken the pace of their networks' upgrade to fiber optics. Fiber-to-the-home, or FTTH, solutions offer speed availabilities beyond the 500 Mbps up to the gigabit range, while more prevalent Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial networks that rely on coaxial cable for last-mile connectivity are limited to up to 200 Mbps in most applications.

Such speeds, several network developers said during the event's workshops, will be required to handle the requirements of 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition video on demand currently being deployed over both wired and wireless networks. They will also be required to handle live streaming content while helping multichannel and triple-play operators to prevent the drain of subscribers to over-the-top platforms such as Netflix or Amazon's Prime, which is already happening in more mature markets.

In Mexico, pay TV is largely dominated by direct-to-home satellite operators such as Grupo Televisa SA's Sky México and Grupo MVS Comunicaciones SA de CV's Dish México. The companies, which until recently were limited to offering video-only services, accounted for nearly 55% of the local pay TV market at the end of 2017, according to Kagan estimates, with the rest divided between cable at 36% and fiber optic IPTV networks at 3.5%.

Fixed-line broadband is mostly split between DSL copper technology at 41.4% of the market, coaxial networks with 40.3% and fiber optics with 17.2% at year-end 2017, according to Kagan data.

Israel Madiedo, Grupo Televisa's cable TV provider Cablevisión México's director of innovation and technology at Izzi, said during a workshop that the need for faster connectivity with less latency stemmed from an expected 38% compound annual growth rate of 4K ultra-high-definition video-enabled TV sets between 2017 and 2022, among others, which will test the existing networks in the country.

Wired networks will also play a substantial role in the development and deployment of upcoming 5G mobile networks, he added, which will require dense fiber optics grids to reach its users.

Miguel Calderon, vice president of regulation for Telefónica México SA de CV, said on the sidelines of the event that the line between fixed and mobile broadband providers is starting to blur, with mobile operators offering fixed wireless internet access and fixed-line operators experimenting with mobile virtual network operators. "Fixed operators need the wireless ones and the wireless operators need the fixed ones," he said.

Mexico is the second-largest Latin American economy and has the second-largest population, but with its fixed broadband household penetration at 44.6% in 2017, it lags smaller countries such as Argentina and Chile at 58.4% and 46.7%, respectively, according to Kagan figures.

Salma Jalife, the country's undersecretary of communications and technological development, said during the event that the government's top concern in the sector is to provide internet access to lower-income or remote segments of the population that are not commercially viable to telecommunications companies. Income inequality is a strong barrier to increasing residential broadband penetration in Mexico, according to an August 2018 Kagan report, citing that only 60% of households could afford broadband at a 2.5% income allocation limit. A 2013 telecommunications reform failed to address incentives for operators to service low-income households, the report added.

Maria de Lourdes Coss, head of Mexico's telecommunications investment agency PROMTEL, said during a presentation that around 40 million Mexicans are still without access to internet connectivity and that the government was looking to use all technologies available, from fiber optics to satellite connections, to reach that part of the population with internet.