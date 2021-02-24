Groups Urge Business Roundtable CEOs To Act On New Corporate Purpose Declaration

Sustainability-focused groups are calling on the CEOs of major U.S. corporations who make up the Business Roundtable to act on their recent declaration that the companies should concentrate on providing benefits to all stakeholders rather than primarily on deriving profits for shareholders.

About 180 of the roundtable's member CEOs signed a letter in August expressing the view that the focus should be on overall benefits to customers, employees, suppliers and communities along with shareholders. The letter marked a major shift in the group's official position.