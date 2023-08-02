A robust and credible green bond market could help the finance flow

One of the biggest developments on the corporate sustainability scene over the last year has been the explosion of companies issuing green bonds to finance investments in renewable energy projects.

The market has grown from $3.1bn in 2012 to $32bn so far this year. It is on course to achieve $40bn by the end of 2014, and then double in size to over $100bn next year. Green bonds could have a crucial role in enabling the transition to a green economy. They could also benefit companies looking to invest in projects to make them more sustainable businesses by lowering the cost of capital. Investors signed up to the Principles of Responsible Investment can invest in green bonds to help meet its requirements. Like any financial market, building and maintaining trust in green bonds is key. That’s why Trucost has become officially recognized as a verifier under the Climate Bonds Standard. The standard sets out a series of requirements for issuers of green bonds, such as on reporting the environmental benefits of the project it funds, to ensure that the bond is genuinely green. Speaking at a Trucost webinar on green bonds, Sean Kidney, co-founder and chief executive of the Climate Bonds Initiative which led development of the standard, said the rapid growth of market is a positive environmental story at a time when there are few positive stories to tell. “One of the exciting things about green bonds is that they are re-energizing governments about what they can do to achieve a rapid transition to the green economy,” he said. Kidney said that although there were no hard and fast rules over what constituted a green bond, there was a consensus emerging around renewable energy including solar and wind, as well as green buildings and light rail transport. He said one of the crucial developments in the growth of the market has been that green bonds now trade at parity with conventional bonds, having previously been seen as less desirable and traded at a discount. In future, Kidney speculated, green bonds could even attract a premium, meaning many more could be issued. For green bond issuers such as GDF Suez, the attraction is not only to raise money to invest in renewables and energy efficiency. Marie Gérard, the company’s vice president for sustainable development, told webinar attendees that it also enabled the company to diversify its investor base and improve its corporate reputation. In May, the French energy utility issued a €2.5bn green bond – the biggest so far. In future the market could become much more complex, said Kidney, as bonds are created to support climate adaption projects for example. There was also enormous potential for green bonds in the food sector, he suggested, to fund schemes to cut food waste, green transport, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from refrigeration and develop water efficient irrigation. This is where Trucost sees an opportunity for its expertise in natural capital valuation. Neil McIndoe, Trucost’s head of environmental finance, said how it could quantify and value, in financial terms, a range of different environmental impacts and benefits such as carbon emissions, water use, waste recycling and use of renewable energy. Having a single, aggregate, monetary figure gives issuers and investors a clear understanding of just how green a green bond is, boosting confidence in its credentials. As an example, McIndoe described Trucost’s work for energy solutions company Utilyx to demonstrate the environmental benefits of its new decentralized energy generation center at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge, UK. The results showed that the new energy center had a total environmental saving of almost £79.5m over 25 years, largely as a result of lower carbon emissions and air pollution. The evidence provided Utilyx with a powerful case study to inform stakeholders including investors and policymakers. The International Energy Agency says we need to invest $50trn in renewable energy and low-carbon infrastructure between now and 2050 to avoid catastrophic climate change. A robust and credible green bond market could help plug this gap.