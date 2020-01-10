Global Streaming Media Device Sales Forecast To Flatten In 5 Year Outlook

Consumers are taking advantage of lower prices on dedicated streaming hardware, particularly 4K units, to equip older televisions with access to online content and to fill holes in smart TV app ecosystems. Streaming media device shipments grew 10.3% to an estimated 65.8 million worldwide in 2018 and are on pace to rise an additional 8.2% in 2019.

However, factors such as increasing saturation in North America and competition from smart TVs are expected to reduce demand over our five-year forecast.

Kagan defines a streaming media device as hardware with the primary function of streaming IP video to a television or other display. Not counted in this analysis are similar products offered by telco TV providers for use on managed networks, which we categorize as IP set-top boxes.

We divide streaming media players and sticks into separate categories due to general differences in form factor and price. Players such as Apple Inc.'s Apple TV and Amazon.com Inc.'s Fire TV Cube typically have richer feature sets and require shelf space in the home. Streaming media sticks have slimmer form factors and plug directly into HDMI ports.

Streaming media sticks fuel the majority of growth in our outlook as the smaller devices approach feature parity with players. The growth phase for players, on the other hand, is drawing to a close due to their higher price points and diminishing value proposition compared to sticks.

Manufacturers may face headwinds selling another round of redesigns and upgrades to consumers who have already bought in as the processing power needed for streaming video content has somewhat plateaued. Some users may be compelled to step up to a 4K device, but new displays outfitted with smart TV functionality will at least partially offset that demand. Cloud gaming platforms could also buoy device sales, but will likely not have enough momentum to move the needle in the near term.

Europe and the Asia-Pacific region will continue to ramp up over the forecast and contribute the bulk of the nominal growth expected. Markets that have been relatively untouched by streaming media devices such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa will see higher growth rates on a percentage basis, but that growth will build on a much smaller base.