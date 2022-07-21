Global smart TV forecast return to growth in 2022, sustained through 2026

Kagan’s latest forecast model finds the global TV market is showing signs of recovery in 2022 and beyond, thanks largely to improvements in the supply of large LCD panels, which was the primary obstacle manufacturers struggled with in 2021. Meanwhile, the rapid expansion of residential broadband penetration to support remote work requirements is opening up the addressable smart TV market and driving smart TV penetration. Global smart TV shipments are estimated to grow 1.9% year over year by the end of 2022 with a forecast 2.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Key factors expected to impact the TV market in the coming years include:

Geopolitical tensions in the European subcontinent are causing severe inflationary effects worldwide, raising the prices of consumer goods and making non-essential purchases less attractive.

China's strict institutional measures to curb sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks continue to impact global supply chains that rely on the country's manufacturing prowess. Aside from direct factory shutdowns, some land routes have been disrupted while a number of seaports remain severely congested as effects of city-wide lockdowns ripple out.

Component shortages continue to pervade and heavily impact the consumer electronics space in 2022 as basic chips used in a wide array of electronics, like display drivers and power management chips, are still in very high demand. However, there have been incremental improvements in the supply of some components including LCD displays.

LCD panel prices are gradually declining as supply is gradually catching up to meet the strong demand initially sparked by the mid-2020 lockdowns. As these price adjustments trickle down to retail, some consumers could be enticed to upgrade to a new TV set especially with the return of the World Cup in 2022.

Historically, live sports have been a key driver for TV viewing and major recurring international sporting events like the Olympic Games and the World Cup have previously correlated with boosts in TV shipments. The FIFA Men's World Cup is set to return in late 2022, just in time for seasonal year-end sales, and it is expected to boost demand for TV sets.

Kagan's global smart TV forecast is built upon analysis of publicly available industry reports and proprietary data models. Note that this analysis only covers TV sets used for home entertainment, excluding commercial TV sets used, for instance, in the hospitality industry and in public spaces and offices.