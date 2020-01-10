Global Equity Capital Markets (ECM) activity increased dramatically in the first half of 2020 as companies looked to raise capital due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. View the quarter’s closed transactions year-over-year (YOY) across sectors, regions, and top deals.
Global Equity Capital Markets Activity 1H 2020
