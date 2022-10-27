 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/general-elections-how-the-elections-will-shape-state-level-energy-policy content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

General Elections: How the elections will shape state-level energy policy
Blog

Global M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2022

Blog

Insight Weekly: Elections to shape recession response; Companies increase efficiencies; UAE's bad loans

Blog

Gauging Potential Inflation Concern in Market Sectors Using Simple Natural Language Processing

Blog

Insight Weekly: Potential recession looms; PE exits slow; European M&A dips in Q3


General Elections: How the elections will shape state-level energy policy

With U.S. midterm elections approaching, voters across the country will cast their ballots for governors, state legislators, utility commissioners, ballot measures and more — with ramifications for the future of local and national energy policy.

Recent events such as rising interest rates and inflation, frequent severe weather events, and social issues have bolstered the public's perception of the importance of elected government in their daily lives, which could signal a shift in the 2022 election turnout.

Deep dive into how the midterm elections may affect the energy sector. Download our full report >

 

Quantify the value of energy transition
Learn More
  • Article

US Midterms 2022: State elections could redraw battle lines over gas bans

Read Now
  • Webinar

U.S. Midterm Elections: What's at Stake for Energy

Watch Now