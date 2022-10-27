General Elections: How the elections will shape state-level energy policy

With U.S. midterm elections approaching, voters across the country will cast their ballots for governors, state legislators, utility commissioners, ballot measures and more — with ramifications for the future of local and national energy policy.



Recent events such as rising interest rates and inflation, frequent severe weather events, and social issues have bolstered the public's perception of the importance of elected government in their daily lives, which could signal a shift in the 2022 election turnout.



Deep dive into how the midterm elections may affect the energy sector. Download our full report >