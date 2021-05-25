Fintech Intelligence Digital Newsletter: April 2021

With bitcoin prices increasing more than fivefold since March 2020, institutional investors in the U.K. are keen to get a slice of the action. Not only are some investors making peace with the notorious volatility of crypto assets, they are starting to view them as a vital ingredient for a balanced portfolio.
