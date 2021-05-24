 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/essential-metals-mining-insights-march-2021 content esgSubNav
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - March 2021
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - March 2021

China supplied nearly half of U.S. lithium-ion battery imports in the last quarter of 2020 to meet demand for electric cars, battery stations and electronics, but the Biden administration is trying to stimulate a U.S. battery manufacturing base.

