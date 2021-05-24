China supplied nearly half of U.S. lithium-ion battery imports in the last quarter of 2020 to meet demand for electric cars, battery stations and electronics, but the Biden administration is trying to stimulate a U.S. battery manufacturing base.
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - March 2021
Essential Energy Insights - March 2021
Nickel CBS March 2021 — Tsingshan's battery nickel announcement hits sentiment
Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter March 2021
World Exploration Trends 2021 Report
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - March 2021
- Theme Metals
- Tags ESGMetals & Mining
- Theme
- Metals
- Tags
- ESGMetals & Mining