Unprecedented government stimulus supported a fast recovery of industrial metals prices in 2020. While demand and supply mismatches sent prices to near-term highs in the first half of 2021, we expect them to peak in the June quarter.
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - July 2021
How to use ESG Heat Maps in Credit Risk Analysis
