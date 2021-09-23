 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/essential-metals-mining-insights-july-2021 content esgSubNav

In This List
Blog

Essential Metals & Mining Insights - July 2021
Case Study

How Different Responses to Climate Change Impact a Company’s Creditworthiness: An Airline Industry Case Study

Blog

How to use ESG Heat Maps in Credit Risk Analysis

Video

How to use ESG Heat Maps in Credit Risk Analysis

Blog

Climate Credit Analytics: Diving into the model


Essential Metals & Mining Insights - July 2021

Unprecedented government stimulus supported a fast recovery of industrial metals prices in 2020. While demand and supply mismatches sent prices to near-term highs in the first half of 2021, we expect them to peak in the June quarter.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo