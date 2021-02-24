Plug-in electric vehicle, or PEV, sales have surged as governments decarbonize their transportation sectors and improve air quality. In turn, there are growing investments in lithium-ion battery, or LIB, capacity to meet the rising demand from PEV manufacturing. As PEV uptake rises across Asia, Europe and North America, we are seeing greater geographical diversification in LIB production capacity, bringing it closer to points of vehicle production and sales.
Essential Metals & Mining Insights – February 2021
Top electric vehicle markets dominate lithium-ion battery capacity growth
Message in a (Word)Cloud
Essential Metals & Mining Insights - January 2021
Industry Top Trends 2021: Metals and Mining
Essential Metals & Mining Insights – February 2021
- Theme Metals
- Segment Corporations
- Theme
- Metals
- Segment
- Corporations