 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/essential-metals-and-mining-insights-november-2020 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List

Essential Metals & Mining Insights - November 2020

5G Survey: Spectrum, network evolution and open RAN plans

WarnerMedia and other major programmers sharpen the hatchet

Cable network Q3'20 distribution revenue recap

Essential Energy Insights - November 2020


Essential Metals & Mining Insights - November 2020

On Oct. 6 Northern Star Resources Ltd. and Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. announced the biggest merger deal in the gold sector so far this year. The proposed merger will create the largest West Australian gold producer by far and catapult the company from an intermediate-sized gold producer into the top 10 global gold miners.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo