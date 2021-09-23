Welcome to the September issue. In this issue, we spotlight U.S. capital gain tax proposal effects, a spotlight to demystify digital transformation for regulators, recommendations based on the IPCC report on climate, investments to rebuild infrastructure, the executive board matrix and diversity, plus more insightful analysis on coronavirus recovery within the regulatory, geopolitical and economic landscape.
Essential Government & Regulatory Insights September 2021
Q2'21 U.S. Power Forecast
Battery Metals Trends
Banking Essentials Newsletter: September Edition, Part - 2
Investment Banking Essentials Newsletter: September Edition, Part - 2
Essential Government & Regulatory Insights September 2021
