The U.S. natural gas sector faces risks and opportunities across the value chain as the energy sector accelerates toward less carbon-intensive operations. Some segments and businesses are better positioned than others to survive the shift. Review our Natural Gas in Transition series and other curated content to stay ahead of the latest energy developments.
Essential Energy Insights - July 2021
How Different Responses to Climate Change Impact a Company’s Creditworthiness: An Airline Industry Case Study
How to use ESG Heat Maps in Credit Risk Analysis
How to use ESG Heat Maps in Credit Risk Analysis
Climate Credit Analytics: Diving into the model