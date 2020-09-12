Distressed Leveraged Loans Total $672 Billion, Topping 2008 peak

Highlights

Monday’s two-point slide in the average bid of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index made worse an already historically bad month.

The volume of U.S. leveraged loans priced below 80 in the trading market to $672 billion at Monday’s close, exceeding the previous record of $472 billion, at the peak of the financial crisis, in 2008.

Nearly all constituents of the S&P/LSTA Index have fallen to a bid price below 90. Just two weeks ago, only 16% of Index loans were priced below this level.