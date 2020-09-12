Distressed Leveraged Loans Total $672 Billion, Topping 2008 peak

Monday’s two-point slide in the average bid of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index made worse an already historically bad month, and has pushed the volume of U.S. leveraged loans priced below 80 in the trading market to $672 billion at Monday’s close, exceeding the previous record of $472 billion, at the peak of the financial crisis, in 2008.
Loan prices have been falling at an unprecedented pace. The volume of loans priced below this historically cited 80 level for distress has more than quadrupled in the past week, from $149 billion on March 16.

In a read of stress ratios across price brackets, nearly all constituents of the S&P/LSTA Index have fallen to a bid price below 90.
Just two weeks ago only 16% of Index loans were priced below this level. At Monday’s close, 97% of the market was sitting below the 90 price threshold.
Looking at loans below 80: 57% of the market is now priced below this level, compared to 13% the previous week and just 4% at the end of 2019.
This easily tops the post-crisis, 2016 high of 12%. It is still short of the 2008 crisis-era high of 81%, but that took place when the size of the loan market was $583 billion, versus nearly $1.2 trillion today.
In another measure of distress, the average bid of the S&P/LSTA Index fell to just 76.23 at Monday’s close.
Further down the pain scale, 15% of loans are priced at less than 70% of par, compared to 2% at the end 2019.
