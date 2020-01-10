Digital, Addressable Ads Boost Revenue For Cable Programmers

The lines between digital and traditional linear advertising are blurring, with advertisers increasingly looking to purchase audience impressions across platforms with precision. Cable network owners have developed proprietary ad-targeting software to enable advertisers to make purchases across linear and digital simultaneously. For some programmers, it has started to pay off.

Advertising revenue at five of the eight publicly traded basic cable owners tracked by Kagan grew on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter, led by the consolidated Walt Disney Co. with the FX and Nat Geo networks now under its control.

Ad revenue at Disney's cable networks jumped a whopping 29.1% to $1.02 billion in the quarter, with the addition of the Fox cable networks adding 18% from 2018. The rest of the increase was due to a 6% hike in rates and a 5% gain in impressions. ESPN's domestic advertising revenue grew 13%, thanks to two extra games in the NBA Finals compared to the previous year.

Disney's upcoming launch of its direct-to-consumer offering will give the company a slew of data, and it is gearing up to sell inventory across its portfolio of networks on connected TVs. When the upfront negotiations concluded in June, Disney had CPM increases in the low double digits for its cable nets.

Disney signed a deal with Alphabet Inc.'s Google Ad Manager in November 2018 that aligns its digital inventory across networks. The agreement gives Disney the ability to move inventory across its brands using one deal ID, providing scale for audience-based buys.

Viacom Inc.'s domestic cable network ad revenue grew 5.9% in the quarter to $976 million, which marks the first quarterly year-over-year growth in 20 quarters. Fueling the growth was the Viacom Vantage ad-targeting platform, along with multichannel video programming distributor partnerships that enable advanced marketing and industry collaboration through OpenAP. The company's advanced marketing solutions segment, which includes the ad-based video-on-demand service Pluto TV, grew revenue by 84% in the quarter and is on track to make up 20% of Viacom's domestic ad revenue for the fiscal year.

On the earnings call, CFO Wade Davis said Viacom is using ad space on Pluto TV to fulfill Vantage campaigns. This was Viacom's first full quarter with Pluto TV under its ownership, which gave ad revenue an artificial boost. Davis noted, however, that even without Pluto the company would have grown domestic ad sales in the quarter.

Viacom's U.S. cable networks brought in price increases in the high single to low double digits at the recently closed upfront negotiations. The company reduced its linear ad inventory during the upfront and expects to see even greater price increases for the remaining spots sold in the scatter market.

While Viacom CEO Bob Bakish has been vocal on earnings calls about wanting to reduce commercial minutes on the company's networks, studies have shown that Viacom networks have the most commercial interruptions in the industry at over 14 minutes per hour.

Discovery Inc.'s domestic ad revenue grew 5.8% to $1.15 billion in the quarter thanks to an uptick in pricing and units sold. This marks the 11th consecutive year-over-year gain in quarterly advertising revenue for the company's U.S. networks. Discovery CEO David Zaslav noted on the earnings call that the upfront and scatter advertising markets have been strong. However, spots on the Discovery networks are getting less than half the CPMs of broadcast TV.

The company has been deploying an ad sales technology called Discovery Premiere to get much higher CPMs by highlighting the cross-network rating advantage advertisers receive by buying spots across these networks. Growth in domestic advertising revenue is forecast in the 3% to 5% range for the third quarter, with the original program "Serengeti" on Discovery Channel expected to be a big driver of new ad revenue.

The NBCUniversal Media LLC cable networks grew ad revenue by 0.2% in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis, thanks to strength at MSNBC. It has been reported that NBCUniversal took in a 6% rise in CPMs at MSNBC in the latest upfront negotiations. By comparison, the company averaged a 9% increase in CPMs across all networks and platforms.

NBCUniversal has been experimenting with its own proprietary ratings metric, CFlight, for the past year, which has provided advertisers with greater audience insight. The adoption of CFlight is actively blurring the lines between linear TV and digital video advertising by cobbling together cross-platform impressions into a single audience metric. As a result, upfront digital ad revenues were up 50% to an estimated $1.3 billion.

AT&T Inc.'s Turner networks reported its fourth consecutive quarterly year-over-year decline in ad revenue during the second quarter as viewership erosion outpaced increases to CPMs. The company made significant personnel changes to its ad sales division in July, notably laying off longtime ad sales executive Donna Speciale.

Advertising revenue at Turner fell 4.4% to $1.27 billion in the quarter, with combined average prime-time C3 household delivery down 19.1% across the seven Nielsen Holdings PLC-rated Turner basic cable networks. The decline in viewership and ad revenue was partially due to the absence of the NCAA Men's Final Four championship on Turner cable networks this year; the event will return next year.

In contrast to the decline in advertising revenue at the Turner operating segment, AT&T reported 23.7% year-over-year growth in operating revenue at its Xandr advertising unit to $485 million in the quarter. AT&T launched the Xandr brand in September 2018, with prior reported revenues attributed to the company's advanced data and analytics advertising business. Xandr uses AT&T's 170-million-customer database to support advanced targeting capabilities across its mobile and video platforms.

Data from Nielsen shows that linear commercial impressions are on the decline, with 24-hour C3 ratings across networks down a combined 4.9% in the quarter.

As ratings continue to erode for linear networks, growing digital inventory and monetizing those ad spots with highly targeted campaigns has allowed some owners to make up for the decline in impressions. Each network owner is weathering the cord-cutting storm uniquely, but the goal of delivering a large audience to advertisers is consistent across the industry.