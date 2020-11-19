Despite Fewer CUSIP Requests in December, Overall Total Increased Year Over Year

CUSIP Global Services’ monthly Issuance Trends report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a significant year-over-year surge in request volume for new municipal identifiers. On a monthly basis, however, CUSIP request volume trended down in December across most major asset classes.

North American corporate requests – the broad category of equity and debt issued in the U.S. and Canada – fell 14.1% month over month. The main drivers for that decrease were the 30.2% plunge in requests for domestic corporate debt identifiers and the 13.0% dip in requests for domestic corporate equity identifiers. December’s drop capped off a down year for North American corporate requests, as its 2019 volume slid 1.2% year over year.

Corporate CUSIPs – Processed and Billed Requests

Source: CUSIP Global Services

* U.S. & Canada totals reflect requests for both equity and debt identifiers.

The municipal sector was on an issuance tear for most of the year, but requests cooled off recently and ended December on a quiet note. Municipal CUSIP orders decreased 24.1% month over month, largely driven by the 26% slide in municipal bond requests. In terms of state-level municipal activity, New York issuers were the most active CUSIP requesters in December with 92 orders. A grand total of 14,839 requests for municipal CUSIP identifiers were made in 2019, which fell short of the record for full-year volume – 16,683 – set in 2009.

Municipal CUSIPs – Processed and Billed Requests

Source: CUSIP Global Services

Request volumes for several major asset classes were strong in 2019, thanks to the palatable interest rate environment and beneficial economic indicators. The overall December dip in requests isn’t too surprising, with monthly volumes sliding in four of the last five Decembers. While the low order counts from December could signal muted activity from market participants to start 2020, it’s still a little too early in the year to make a definitive call.

CUSIP International Numbers (CINS) requests declined markedly in December, which is a microcosm of that sector’s activity in 2019 overall. International equity requests increased 6.5% from November to December and international debt requests dropped 33.2% month over month. Private placement CUSIP orders rose again in December, capping off an 8.7% year-over-year increase for that asset class.

International & Private Placement CUSIPs – Processed and Billed Requests

Source: CUSIP Global Services

** Private Placement Note identifiers are assigned for non-public instruments purchased by insurance companies.

For all December CUSIP request volumes and what they could portend for the capital markets in 2020, access the complimentary CUSIP Global Services report.