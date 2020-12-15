 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/cusip-requests-slow-in-november-as-municipal-volumes-cut-in-half content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List

CUSIP Requests Slow in November as Municipal Volumes Cut in Half

2021 Leveraged Loan Survey: Defaults edge higher; credit quality a concern

CUSIP Requests for Municipal Securities Continue to Rise

How do you look out for potential financial or accounting anomalies?

CUSIP Requests Surge in September Led by Higher Corporate and Municipal Totals


CUSIP Requests Slow in November as Municipal Volumes Cut in Half

Highlights

CUSIP Global Services’ November Issuance Trends Report found a significant decline in municipal and U.S. corporate debt volumes from October to November.

Requests for corporate debt and equity both fell, with requests for the former asset class dropping more than 40%.

View our complete Issuance Trends report for further details.

Download CUSIP Global Services’ November 2020 Issuance Trends Report
Click here
  • Download The Full Report

CUSIP Issuance Trends - November 2020

Read more

The New CUSIP Access Excel Add-in

Take a Tour
Learn more about CUSIP Global Services
Request Demo