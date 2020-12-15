Download CUSIP Global Services’ November 2020 Issuance Trends ReportClick here
CUSIP Issuance Trends - November 2020
The New CUSIP Access Excel Add-in
CUSIP Requests Slow in November as Municipal Volumes Cut in Half
CUSIP Global Services’ November Issuance Trends Report found a significant decline in municipal and U.S. corporate debt volumes from October to November.
Requests for corporate debt and equity both fell, with requests for the former asset class dropping more than 40%.
View our complete Issuance Trends report for further details.
