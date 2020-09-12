CUSIP Requests for Municipal Securities Continue to Rise

Download The Full ReportClick Here
CUSIP request volume in October was mixed as most corporate sectors were down while municipal issuance continued to surge for the second straight month.
U.S. corporate debt requests were down 9.2%, equity requests were down 4.9% and Canadian issuance was down 8.7% from September. On a year-over-year basis, corporate CUSIP requests were up 12.2%.
Municipal volumes also surged in October. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 31.8% versus September. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are up 15.4%.
Requests for international equity and debt CUSIPs were mixed in October. International equity CUSIP requests were down 13.8% versus September. By contrast, international debt CUSIPs increased 5.9% on a monthly basis.
Everything's bigger in Texas, including its municipal CUSIP request total. There were approximately 300 muni identifiers issued for Texas in October, a 76.5% increase month over month and one of the highest monthly state totals this year. California and New York came in second and third, respectively with 175 and 148 requests. Illinois and Minnesota round out October's top five.
