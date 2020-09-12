CUSIP Requests for Municipal Securities Continue to Rise

Highlights

CUSIP request volume in October was mixed as most corporate sectors were down while municipal issuance continued to surge for the second straight month.

The real story in this month’s data comes from the municipal market, where issuers have notably ramped up their access to debt markets.

There were approximately 300 muni identifiers issued for Texas in October, a 76.5% increase month over month and one of the highest monthly state totals this year.