Credit Analytics Case Study: RCR Tomlinson Limited

In 2018, longstanding Australian engineering and infrastructure company, RCR Tomlinson, filed for administration. The default of a well-established market player came as a shock to many in the industry. This case study examines how, by combining S&P Global Market Intelligence’s statistical credit analytics approaches with rigorous credit assessment frameworks and methodologies, it would have been possible to identify some of the developing credit stresses which eventually led to its collapse.

Summary and Business Description

RCR Tomlinson Limited (RCRT) is an Australian diversified engineering and infrastructure company which filed for administration on 22 November 2018.1 The company is headquartered in Sydney and provides turnkey integrated solutions to clients in three segments: Infrastructure, Energy, and Resources. S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Probability of Default Market Signal (PD Market Signal) increased more than sixteen fold from 0.91% (an implied credit score of bb-) to 14.97% (an implied credit score of ccc) between 1 May 2018 and 26 June 2018. S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Fundamental Probability of Default (Fundamental PD) also increased nearly six-fold from 0.64% in Q1 2018 to 3.6% in Q4 2018.

Between 30 July 2018 and 30 August 2018, RCRT’s shares on the Australian Securities Exchange were put on trading halt. Following the resumption of trading, RCRT managed to successfully raised $100m AUD through an entitlement offer in September 2018 only to file for administration a few months later. In December 2018, it was revealed that RCRT’s total unpaid debts amounted up to $630m AUD which is owed to creditors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company is currently facing a class action which was launched on behalf of shareholders in the New South Wales Supreme Court.2

Exhibit 1: PD Market Signal Escalation

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of September 5, 2019. Charts and graphs are for illustrative purposes only.

PD Market Signals & Fundamental PD Provides Early Warning Indications

The analysis of RCRT’s PD Market Signal reveals that it was possible to have observed the deterioration of RCRT’s credit quality as early as 6 months before it filed for administration when its PD Market Signal began to escalate in May 2018. Utilising a market signal based model can provide early insight into developing credit risk, however combining this with a fundamental statistical model can offer additional insight. A deep-dive of RCRT’s Fundamental PD factor contributions, which provide insight into which fundamental factors are driving developing credit risk, also revealed that over the course of Q2 2017 and Q2 2018, EBIT interest coverage, and return on net capital fell 170.74%, and 3819.80% year-on-year respectively. As a result of these deteriorating factors, RCRT’s Fundamental PD rose substantially above the country and industry median PD in Q2 2018 – the first time since 2011 with a single exception in Q1 2017 when it’s Fundamental PD exceeded the country and industry median by 0.0256%.

Exhibit 2: S&P Global Market Intelligence Construction & Engineering Credit Assessment Scorecard

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of September 5, 2019. Charts and graphs are for illustrative purposes only.

Credit Assessment Scorecard Gives Framework for In-Depth Analysis

The credit analysis scorecard systems leverages the criteria and methodology developed by S&P Global Ratings to dive deeply into creditworthiness.3 The approach breaks RCRT’s business profile into smaller categories and allows for a more granular analysis to identify vulnerabilities and other points of weakness in the entity. This in turn highlights areas that require closer monitoring and greater scrutiny which in the case of RCRT, includes areas such as ‘Contract and Backlog Composition’ and ‘Project and Execution Risk’.

Using the credit assessment scorecard, the high risks involved with RCRT’s ‘Contract and Backlog Composition’ are highlighted as a result of its shrinking order book as well as the huge cost overruns with its Daydream and Hayman Solar Farm Project which resulted in an underlying EBIT loss of $4.2m AUD and write-downs of $57m AUD from tendered margin. Additionally, RCRT’s “Project Execution Risk” were high as well since its strategy required a degree of risk taking since successes achieved in individual contracts may not translate to profitable returns to the firm. These factors, along with a combination of poor diversity and an EBITDA margin which fell from 6.21% in 2014 to 0.18% in 2018, led to RCRT’s ‘weak’ competitive position and should have brought up several red flags.

The combination of quantitative statistical credit analysis tools and structured analyst-led approaches in the PD Market Signal, PD Fundamental, and Credit Scorecard approach in monitoring credit worthiness, including potential insolvency risk, highlights some of the potential benefits provided for risk managers.

