COVID-19 has adversely disrupted nearly all sectors. In the United States, few asset classes could experience the magnitude of potential credit deterioration as US Public Finance (USPF). For years, USPF has been a safe harbor for investors as rated entities experienced a minimal amount of defaults. Now, with many segments of the US economy closed, are we headed for choppy seas? Watch our vlog to learn more.
Subscribe to receive updates about our forthcoming vlogs, where we cover the impact of COVID-19 on USPF segments.