COVID-19 Could Open Door To Virtual Workspaces

The question is whether businesses will wish to carry on with the cost savings from reduced travel and if they can maintain efficiency with employees working from home.

Augmented reality and virtual reality, or AR and VR, have not yet found their place in the office work stream, but the recent push toward employee isolation in response to COVID-19 could afford the tech another look from corporate clients.

Businesses in multiple countries have significantly reduced travel, closed shared workspaces and encouraged employees to work from home when possible to reduce the spread of disease. For now, it is likely that a reliable network and a simple conference calling solution will fill the gap for employees who need to collaborate remotely for an unspecified amount of time.

The question is whether businesses will wish to carry on with the cost savings from reduced travel and if they can maintain efficiency with employees working from home. If so, companies could consider bringing in more AR and VR hardware to augment teleconferencing and other remote collaboration opportunities.

Survey data predating the proliferation of the recent coronavirus indicates remote collaboration had not been a wide draw for companies buying into VR. However, its non-negligible commercial foothold suggests the tech is ready, or is at least close to being ready, for more companies to move in that direction.

 

