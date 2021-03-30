CUSIP Global Services' February 2021 Issuance Trends Report
CUSIP Issuance Trends - January 2021
Corporate, Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Surge in February
North American corporate equity and debt requests rose 43.0% in February 2021 from January
Among top state issuers, Texas, California and New York were the most active in February
