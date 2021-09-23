 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/corporate-and-municipal-cusip-request-volumes-slow-in-august content esgSubNav

Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Slow in August
Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Slow in August

Highlights

Monthly North American corporate requests were down 15%, driven largely by a decline in requests for domestic corporate equity

  • Download full report

CUSIP Global Services’ Issuance Trends – August 2021

