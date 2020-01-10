 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/coronavirus-enhances-the-appeal-of-certain-vr-content content
Coronavirus Enhances The Appeal Of Certain VR Content

Kagan’s Spring U.S. Consumer Insights survey closed several days before the coronavirus national emergency was announced on March 13, but survey takers were already thinking about hunkering down.

For instance, of the 14 virtual reality content types we presented in both 2016 and 2020, interest in educational content rose from eighth place to fifth place.  Similarly, and also perhaps due to the Peloton trend that has emerged since 2016, in-home VR exercising rose from ninth to sixth place.

And with most parks closed, interest in amusement park experiences has also grown, from 29% of those surveyed in 2016 to 34% this month.

SNL Image

Overall awareness of VR has grown but, according to the two surveys, the number of homes surveyed owning and using VR has remained statistically flat from 1% of the base in 2016 to 2% of the base this year.

SNL Image

Teenagers, mostly English/some Spanish homes, and HBO NOW subs are the three demographics we sorted by that were the most likely to own a VR system. Video game console owners also ranked high, according to the survey.

A large array of additional demographic details are available here for Market Intelligence subscribers.

 

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Consumer Insights is a regular feature from Kagan, a media market research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering, providing exclusive research and commentary.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

