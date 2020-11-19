The cord cutting and cord shaving trend in recent years has hit smaller channels hard, particularly those not owned by a major media conglomerate. The big guys can make cuts related to overhead or even production and affiliate sales, but it is extremely difficult for smaller channels already operating on a shoestring budget.

Smaller channels suffer disproportionately, in part, because national advertisers are not often interested in buying spots on networks with a small footprint. Adding to small channel woes, many are offered for free for a number of years — sometimes in perpetuity — to entice multichannel operators to carry them.

This causes total revenue per subscriber to suffer. In the past, when the industry was in growth mode, this tactic could result in a long-term upside if viewers embraced the channel. HGTV and Food Network, for instance, had an average license fee of less than 5 cents per sub for the first 10 years. Some operators got the channels for free.

However, the networks made it clear that if their programming strategy was successful, they would ask for a significant rate hike after the 10-year period. This model was successful at the time, but it is unlikely to be a viable business model in the current environment.

There have been a number of channels that have been shut down in recent years, although we are surprised more have not gone dark. The table below shows our analysis of the bottom 25 channels in the metric total revenue per average subscriber to illustrate how smaller channels fare versus their larger competitors. The bottom 25 networks in this metric have an average of less than $1 per sub versus an industry average of $5.16 per sub and a weighted average of $7.39 per sub.

Though this metric has been growing at a CAGR of less than 5% per year over the last seven years, the bottom 25 will not be catching up to the average anytime soon.

The Cowboy Channel, formerly FamilyNet, is a rarity in the cable network industry. With only 25 million subs and zero license fees, it is profitable from having a programming budget of less than $3 million per year. Still, it is a marginal player, with a cash flow of under $1.0 million per year.

At No. 2 in the table is Justice Central, part of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Group. Although it is losing almost $9 million per year, we forecast it will become cash flow positive in 2021 as the owner uses recently acquired Weather Channel as leverage to get enhanced carriage for its other channels.

Rounding out the top five are Nick Music, owned by Viacom Inc., which is profitable with a very low cost structure of $7.3 million per year; R&R TV, an indie that is profitable with a cost structure of $12.4 million per year; and Great American Country, formerly owned by Scripps Networks Interactive and now owned by Discovery Inc.

Great American Country has struggled to find an audience and although it is cash flow positive, its economics are unimpressive, with just $5.4 million in cash flow last year and over 50 million subscribers. In addition, it has been cash flow negative in three of the last seven years.

In contrast, ESPN generates a massive $114.37 per sub in revenue with the No. 2 network TNT not even close at $40.37. FOX News Channel is No. 3 at $31.32, followed by USA at $30.01 and TBS at $24.25. In fact, there are only 18 channels that generate in excess of $10 per sub in total revenue.