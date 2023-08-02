Copper CBS February 2020 - Copper Prices Fall On Coronavirus Fears

Copper prices have reversed any positive momentum they had at the beginning of January as fears surrounding the coronavirus weigh heavily on commodity prices. London Metal Exchange cash copper prices started 2020 by rising 2% to US$6,270/t on Jan. 14 from US$6,149/t on Dec. 31, 2019, on news that the U.S. and China would be signing the "phase one" trade agreement Jan. 15. Copper prices have since fallen by 8.9% to US$5,714/t on Feb. 5 on fears surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 500 people in China as of the time of writing. As a result of the unexpected outbreak, we have reduced our global copper demand estimate for 2020 by 30,000 tonnes to 24.7 million tonnes. We have also reduced our 2020 average copper price to US$6,107/t from our previous forecast of US$6,211/t.
- LME copper cash prices have averaged US$5,604/t so far in February, down from an average of US$6,031/in December 2019.
- We decreased our global demand forecast by 30,000 tonnes to 24.7 Mt, which was entirely due to decreasing our Chinese consumption forecast to 11.9 Mt as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus that has claimed more than 500 lives in China.
- Copper prices also declined as the trade-weighted dollar increased to average 98.13 so far in February from an average of 97.40 in January.
- We maintained our refined copper supply estimate at 24.68 Mt as we have yet to see evidence that the coronavirus will have a long-term effect on the supply chain.
- As a result, we have decreased our forecast 2020 refined copper deficit to 11,000 tonnes from our previous estimate of 41,000 tonnes.
- Our 2020 LME three-month copper price forecast has decreased to US$6,107/t from US$6,211/t due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
- In 2021, we calculate there will be a 90,000-tonne deficit and LME three-month copper prices will increase to average US$6,290/t.
- In 2022, we expect the refined market to be in a 117,000-tonne deficit, and prices will rise to average US$6,540/t.
