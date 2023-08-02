Copper CBS February 2020 - Copper Prices Fall On Coronavirus Fears

Copper prices have reversed any positive momentum they had at the beginning of January as fears surrounding the coronavirus weigh heavily on commodity prices. London Metal Exchange cash copper prices started 2020 by rising 2% to US$6,270/t on Jan. 14 from US$6,149/t on Dec. 31, 2019, on news that the U.S. and China would be signing the "phase one" trade agreement Jan. 15. Copper prices have since fallen by 8.9% to US$5,714/t on Feb. 5 on fears surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 500 people in China as of the time of writing. As a result of the unexpected outbreak, we have reduced our global copper demand estimate for 2020 by 30,000 tonnes to 24.7 million tonnes. We have also reduced our 2020 average copper price to US$6,107/t from our previous forecast of US$6,211/t.

