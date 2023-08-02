Congressional Task Force Aims To 'Harmonize' Fintech Regulatory Framework

A newly created financial technology task force might help change how Congress and regulators view digital-first financial companies.

Speaking at the Milken Institute's fintech policy symposium on July 10, Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., chairman of the task force, said current legislation and regulation might "misregulate" fintech.

"Most of our regulatory bills ... seem to fight the last war, or at least address the last danger. A lot of that legislation and a lot of that regulation does not fit [for fintech]," Lynch said during an onstage discussion. "It protects against dangers that don't exist in that space, and it misses some of the risks and challenges that do exist."

Both Lynch and ranking member Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., called for legislators and regulators to "harmonize" the regulatory framework.

The task force intends to tackle issues arising from the U.S.'s dual federal and state system. It will focus on problems that have long plagued the industry, Hill said. That will include usury laws and valid-when-made, which ensures that the terms of a loan are valid when made regardless of how the loan's ownership changes over its lifetime. Legislation could close the books on an eight-year-old case — Madden v. Midland Finding LLC — that has long caused regulatory uncertainty in the online lending industry.

In the U.S. Treasury Department's July 2018 report on financial technology and innovation, it recommended that Congress codify the "valid-when-made" doctrine, which would allow marketplace lenders to buy and sell loans without conflicting with interest-rate limits set by individual states.

Lynch also noted an intended focus on the use of alternative data in credit underwriting. The House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing on July 25 to examine the use of alternative data in underwriting.

When asked what success at the task force would look like, both representatives agreed: legislation. Lynch noted that the task force would not mark up legislation, but it would be "the source of a lot of legislation" going forward. The task force might evolve into a fully fledged congressional subcommittee in the next Congress, Lynch added.

Hill said that success to him would also include educating more members of Congress on fintech issues and the need for a new regulatory approach to the industry.

But at least one analyst is skeptical of the task force's potential effectiveness.

"It is vitally important to discuss these issues, but there is no reason to expect this task force will advance substantive policy changes," said Compass Point analyst Isaac Boltansky in a June 27 email following the task force's preliminary hearing.