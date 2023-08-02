Companies driving innovation and efficiency changes

As we spoke to all of the largest US & global companies involved in this year's Newsweek Green Rankings 2010, a common theme emerged - namely that companies are driving the innovation and efficiency changes that are needed, as opposed to waiting for Government to act.

The majority of US companies are either acting in this respect as first movers, or seriously considering major strategic intiatives in this regard, as well as looking to be transparent, our Newsweek dialogues made clear. We had a record level of discourse with such companies this year, which was also very encouraging, and speaks first & foremost to the relevance of how companies feel they are perceived. Competition to be seen as most sustainable is driving companies, as is peer pressure from their rivals who are acting with primacy. The largest companies in the US and elsewhere also see themselves as driving the solutions required because it makes sense for their businesses - as per the linked below recent New York Times piece, many companies see themselves desiring clarity on major carbon reduction commitments, asking for 50% reductions by 2020, now less than 10 years away. With many sectors having a majority of their impacts coming from upstream sources, it is the supply chain side where reductions will be most easily found. Supply chain management, therefore, will be a key driver for companies looking to manage their footprints, find reductions, educate their suppliers, while searching for cost savings - and these companies pushed for this clarity in Mexico last week, in advance of Cancun/COP16. The size of these reduction commitments will in effect require them to manage their supply chains, and as a result, what we do at Trucost has never been more vital. The New York Times: Businesses Seek Clarity in Climate Goals