Companies come out on natural capital

More and more companies are talking about the work they’ve been doing to account for the environmental goods and services they use – so-called ‘natural capital’ – in their business planning processes.Research by responsible business network BSR published in March found that 47 companies have published information in the past year on how they are considering natural capital – a dozen more than in 2013. Many are doing so in partnership with Trucost, most recently pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, cosmetics company Natura and agricultural products firm Monsanto. The BSR report highlights some of the ways companies are assessing natural capital and how they are applying the results. Trucost’s approach stands out because we put a monetary value on natural capital, enabling companies to assess indicators of environmental performance (water use, land use, carbon emissions and other pollutant impacts which have traditionally had different units of measurement) alongside established measures of financial performance. The BSR report’s findings are good news for those of us who understand just how much business is impacting the critical services that nature provides such as water, clean air and a stable climate. At present, the market treats these resources as if they were free, or at best, worth much less than they really are. It’s often only when there’s a hiccup that we realize how much we depend on nature. Normally, cooler and windier weather at this time of year could be relied on to dissipate the air pollution caused by road traffic in our big cities. But the recent unseasonably warm weather resulted in a smog in Paris. Issues such as extreme weather events, natural resource shortages, volatile commodity prices, decreasing air and water quality, deforestation and biodiversity loss, appear routinely in the news and are increasingly impacting society and business. For a long time, sportlifestyle company PUMA seemed to be the first and only company willing to make a big splash about its work to understand natural capital. PUMA and parent company Kering published the world’s first environmental profit and loss account (EP&L) in November 2011. Given the lack of other companies following suit – at least publicly - you could be forgiven for thinking it was all just a flash in the pan. At Trucost, we know different. Since working with PUMA we have been commissioned by more than 50 companies to apply natural capital accounting in different ways to address business risks and opportunities. In February, Novo Nordisk published the results of its EP&L. It showed that the company’s environmental impacts cost €223m a year. Yet its own operations are responsible for only 13% of these costs. Three quarters came from supply chain impacts such as greenhouse gases released from agricultural production of maize to make glucose, the main ingredient in insulin. Insights like this will help Novo Nordisk focus improvement efforts under its well-established sustainability programme. Companies can also use natural capital valuation to make specific decisions, such as on production processes. Brazilian campaign group Conservation International has just published the results of work it commissioned Trucost to undertake on behalf of Monsanto and Natura which shows that growing soybean or palm oil together with other crops and preserving indigenous forests has far greater natural capital value than monocultural crop production. This is only the start. Companies are at different stages of working out what natural capital means for their businesses and how best to manage it. Inevitably there is a debate about what it all adds up to. Trucost’s perspective is that by providing visibility of the environmental business case alongside the financial business case, environmental considerations can be truly integrated in business decision making. Our mission – as it was in 2000 when we were founded – is to provide a tried and tested way of measuring natural capital that makes practical sense to companies and their stakeholders. We are confident that many more firms will soon share these insights by showing how natural capital valuation is making a real difference to their business.
