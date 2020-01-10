CLO Primary Forecasts Improve Pre-Election as Liabilities Tighten

As markets kick off the last third of the year, there is likely a shortened window for CLO issuance, given the presidential election in November. This has spurred market participants to feel bullish about prospects for new CLO supply. Indeed, forecasts are for a breathless few months of CLO creation, which is a boon as CLO deal count and volume is currently down 36% and 43% on this time last year, at 111 new issues for $48.2 billion. Any pick-up in supply comes against a backdrop of tightening liabilities, but also an improvement in the state of outstanding vintages.

“We are being warmed up for a pick-up in supply,” notes a CLO liability investor. “We are still cautious but technicals have improved and should support new supply.”

“I have spoken to a few arrangers and they have decent pipes,” says a liability and equity investor. “They have already covered the majority equity, so they will get done.”

“Based on rating agency reports, and conversations with investors and CLO managers, post-Labor Day CLO issuance is expected to be very heavy,” writes David Preston and the research team at Wells Fargo this week. “We see two primary causes for the rush to issuance. First, managers want to issue before volatility increases as the U.S. election nears. Second, CLO liability spreads have finally tightened, making issuance more economical.”

“Since early June we have experienced a steady, continued increase in new instructions and new warehouses opening,” comments the research team at Maples Group. “From early/mid-June onwards, those new instructions have led to an additional 15 or so open warehouses.” The team also speaks of there being 70-plus warehouses open.

The forecast for more new issuance is largely due to lower liability costs, with the average primary triple-A spread tightening to 174 bps in August from 218 bps in April, according to LCD. Moreover, Blackstone/GSO set a post-covid tight on the triple-As last month of 130 bps, and Bain Capital Credit yesterday set the second tightest at 138 bps.

Moreover, further CLO tightening is expected. Maggie Wang and the team at Citi this week commented that “Top-tier managers have led the primary CLO AAA tightening and priced inside L+140 bps. But second-tier primary CLO AAA spread is still lagging the secondary market rally. We expect top tier primary AAA spread to tighten to L+120 bps by YE.”

Citi also points out that over half of US CLO managers with less than $5 billion of AUM have yet to issue, but the largest 20% of managers, with over $10 billion of AUM combined, increased market share by 2% to 51%.

It may well be that the smaller managers look to keep their franchises ticking over with at least one new issue before year-end. Certainly many will be keen to do so, but liability investors warn that getting the equity placed will be hard for them, unless they have access to affiliated equity.

“We don’t think CLO equity makes a lot of sense at the moment, and nor do other third-party providers,” comments a CLO equity investor. “Having said that, some of the smaller managers have been pretty conservative and have performed well. It is an approach that will work today. They can get the debt done, but can they get the equity?”